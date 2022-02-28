Are the Lakers just committed to being bad the rest of the season?

For the umpteenth time this season, the Lakers hit a new low point by being blown out on national television by the Pelicans at home on Sunday. While it did not reveal anything new about the Lakers, it did seem to cement the fact that this team isn’t interested in actually improving this season.

As the buyout deadline nears and the Lakers are making the same amount of transactions as the trade deadline, it’s looking increasingly clear that the Lakers are committing to their flawed roster from the start to the finish of the season. Despite all the same issues having been apparent for months on end, the Lakers have shown no eagerness to address them and Sunday was the latest example of the league having long found them out as a result.

As a result, this week’s episode of “Can U Dig It,” a podcast by the Silver Screen & Roll network, Christian and myself discuss how the Lakers are stuck in the mud with only 22 games remaining. After briefly recapping a rather listless effort from the Lakers that featured some revealing postgame quotes from Dwight Howard and Russell Westbrook, we marvel at the fact that the Lakers really are going to do nothing from a transaction perspective this season.

We visit a couple of ideas of changes that could be made, ranging from whether they should fire Frank Vogel at season’s end to whether it’s worth cutting bait with some of the end-of-the-bench veterans in favor of some of the South Bay Lakers’ current G League standouts.

No matter what the conclusion is, the end result is that the Lakers look destined for a flawed but predictable finish to the season that may not even include the play-in game at this rate.

You can listen to the full episode below

And for a short-form recap pod, check out Lakers Lowdown, in which Anthony Irwin recaps the previous day’s news and gets you ready for the day ahead in LakerLand, every weekday morning on the Silver Screen & Roll Podcast feed.