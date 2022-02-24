Lakers fans should still celebrate LeBron James

The drama never stops in Los Angeles, even with the Lakers off for eight days during the All-Star Break. Speculation abounds about LeBron James’ future, much of it initiated by the superstar himself due to his comments during All-Star weekend, and that noise is setting the stage for what could be a messy ending between him and the Lakers.

All that said, any potential split is out in the future, and for now, the “I Love Basketball” crew chose to use this gap in game action to celebrate what LeBron James has meant to Los Angeles, so your hosts Raj Chipalu and Sabreena Merchant recounted their top five favorite LeBron Lakers moments over the past four years.

Recent news cycle notwithstanding, it’s actually been a pretty incredible run with far more competition for the highest highs than the coverage of late might indicate.

There were no criteria when picking these moments, so your hosts ran the gamut from pivotal plays, bench reactions, press conferences, and more when highlighting their favorite memories of LeBron as a Laker.

To be absolutely clear, this was not Sabreena or Raj closing the book on LeBron’s tenure in L.A., but rather a recalibration to remember that even though the LeBron experience can be chaotic at times, it has produced some true greatness for the purple and gold, and a reminder to all either watching or involved what is on the line as they work out how this relationship will go moving forward.

