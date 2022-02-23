Reacts: Should fans have faith in Lakers front office?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Los Angeles Lakers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

It’s hard to believe that 18 months ago, Rob Pelinka and LeBron James stood alone atop the NBA inside the bubble in Orlando demanding respect from their colleagues and peers, among others. So much has happened around the league and within the Lakers in that span, few of them good developments for the purple and gold.

Present day, the Lakers have a losing record and are destined for a second-straight trip to the play-in game. Facing the last real opportunity to upgrade the roster, general manager Rob Pelinka and the front office stood pat, setting off a host of media reports from both sides.

Now, with each side ready to stand down and see out the season, the dust has begun to settle. But what are the lasting effects of the last few weeks? Is the damage irrevocably done to the reputation of the front office?

Do you side with LeBron James and think the Lakers should have done more? Should he look to move on from the purple and gold this offseason?

Share your say on the matter in our weekly SB Nations Reacts survey to let us know what you think of the last two weeks of turmoil for the Lakers.

