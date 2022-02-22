What comes next for LeBron James and the Lakers after a loud All Star Weekend?

For every positive that comes with being the team that employs LeBron James, there is also always a moment where an organization must approach a crossroads of which direction is best for the team, and James himself. The Los Angeles Lakers are getting close to that point now, if they haven’t already crossed that threshold.

Between the team’s disappointing season, their quiet trade deadline and all of James’ noteworthy comments over NBA All-Star weekend, it is becoming clear that time may be starting to tick on James’ tenure with the club.

The Lakers still have games to play the rest of the way, but while there’s still a chance for them to make noise if everything breaks right, reality is no longer able to be ignored. The looming offseason has the potential to be one of the most critical in the franchise’s storied history. And how they navigate it could be of monumental importance. Which brings us to today’s episode.

On this week’s edition of “Talk-O-Tuesday,” our hosts Alex Padilla and Alex Regla discussed James’ recent comments, the reporting that has since come out related to where him and the team currently stand, as well as what the future may hold for both parties going forward.

The duo also examined a few lineup options the team may turn to during Anthony Davis’ absence, and why it’s time for the coaching staff to entrust the young players even more from here on out.

You can listen to the full episode below

And for a short-form recap pod, check out Lakers Lowdown, in which Anthony Irwin recaps the previous day's news and gets you ready for the day ahead in LakerLand, every weekday morning on the Silver Screen & Roll Podcast feed.