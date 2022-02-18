Medical Analysis: Explaining Anthony Davis’ right mid-foot sprain

Versatile Los Angeles Lakers big Anthony Davis suffered his latest instance of poor injury fortune when he his right foot clipped the back of Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert’s, resulting in Davis landing awkwardly onto the foot with all his force and a subsequent inwards twist of the ankle — in medical terms, an inversion — that wasn’t for the faint of heart.

Based on that mechanism of injury (how it happened) and multiple reports during the game, this sounded like the typical inversion ankle sprain injury, which stresses the lateral (outer) ligaments.

However, after an MRI, official word from the team is that Davis has a mid-foot sprain, a much less common injury that the Lakers say they will reevaluate in four weeks. Based on how the injury happened, the diagnosis was certainly odd to me, but I dug into the research to inform myself further.

I explained what I found in the following video:

For a quick summation — based on this diagnosis, Davis’ injury involves damage to a ligament or ligaments in the midfoot (which sits between the rear and forefoot). It may or may not also involve damage to the lateral (outer) ankle ligaments. In short, while we don’t know the exact severity, this could be worse than the ankle injury that was previously feared, and appears certain to cost Davis some real time.

Similar to Davis’ earlier MCL injury where he was ramping up his on-court activity prior to any official re-evaluation, we might get some indicators with this injury as well. Regardless, it’s another injury blow to a Lakers’ season that continues to be hamstrung on multiple fronts. I’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

Dr. Rajpal Brar, DPT has a doctorate in physical therapy from Northern Arizona University, and runs his own in-person and online sports medicine and performance business, 3CB Performance, in West LA and Valencia, CA in which he further combines his movement expertise and fitness training. He also works at a hospital — giving him experience with patients in the immediate healthcare setting and neurological patients (post stroke, post brain injury) — and has been practicing for 4 years. Brar is additionally training at UCLA’s mindful awareness research center (MARC), has a background in youth basketball coaching and analyzes the Lakers from a medical and skills perspective for Silver Screen and Roll and on his own YouTube Channel. You can follow him on Twitter at @3cbPerformance.