Anthony Davis out vs. Jazz after ugly ankle injury, X-rays are negative

Anthony Davis had to be helped off the floor by his Lakers teammates after twisting his ankle against the Jazz. He was unable to put any weight on the leg on the way to the locker room.

The hits just keep on coming for the Lakers. Late in the second quarter of Wednesday’s game against the Jazz, Anthony Davis exited with what appeared to be a serious ankle injury. After catching a lob pass, Davis inadvertently came down on the heel of Utah center Rudy Gobert and crumpled to the ground in pain.

The team announced after halftime that Davis would not return on Wednesday and would be reevaluated after the All-Star break. Fortunately for Davis, his X-rays were negative.

Davis remained on the ground for an extended period after his ankle nearly touched the floor while twisting down upon landing. While a stretcher was brought on the court, Davis was taken off by teammates DeAndre Jordan and Dwight Howard. He did not place any weight on the leg while being helped off the floor.

Here are videos of the moment, but fair warning: They are not for the squeamish.

After missing 17 games earlier in the season with an MCL sprain, Davis returned and looked like he hadn’t missed a beat. In the eight games prior to Wednesday’s game, Davis was averaging 25.1 points, 11.1 rebounds and was shooting 58.8% from the field.

Wednesday marked just 20th game that Davis, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook were all available together across the team’s first 58 games of the season. Injuries have been the story of the season, with the team never truly getting a run this season of full health, even without including Kendrick Nunn being out the whole year so far.

For Davis, it’s another injury this season that was almost entirely out of his control. His previous knee injury against the Timberwolves came after a player fell into his knee and Wednesday’s came after landing on a player’s foot. It’s been a brutal hand he and the Lakers have continued to be dealt both this season and last.

Hopefully, for Davis’ sake as much as anything else, this injury doesn’t end up being as bad as it looked in real-time, because it certainly looked like one of the more gruesome sprained ankles we’ve seen in quite some time. But if it is as bad as it appeared and he’s forced to miss significant time, this season will just continue to look more and more cursed.

This story will be updated with more information as it continues to develop.

