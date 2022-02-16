Film Study: Breaking down Austin Reaves’ elite play vs. the Warriors

The Lakers went into Oracle Arena this past Saturday looking for a statement victory, but came up two points short, ultimately losing 117-115. But regardless of the result, there was a level of effort, chemistry, and connectivity that the team have rarely shown this season, a point that LeBron James touched on following the game.

One of the main players contributing to each of those factors — and playing arguably the best game of his professional career considering the circumstances — was rookie guard Austin Reaves. He was, as the kids say, ballin.

In the following video, I deconstructed Reaves’ best plays of the night, and the key skills underlying each of them:

This performance was yet another game and showcase for Reaves, who has gone from undrafted rookie to integral piece for this Lakers team. His ongoing play will be key for the team’s playoff push, and he also may soon find himself in an even larger — and much deserved — role in the wake of Avery Bradley now dealing with knee soreness and swelling.

