Which Laker is a deserving Valentine?

Yesterday was Valentine’s Day, so what better podcast than “I Love Basketball” to talk about which Lakers deserve our love and affection at this time of the year?

To start things off, Raj Chipalu and Sabreena Merchant spent some time talking about the team’s latest game. Even in a loss, there were some players — and trends — that inspire some positivity going forward, namely the performances of two of the Laker youngins: Talen Horton-Tucker and Austin Reaves.

From there, they moved on to Jeanie Buss and her consultations with Magic Johnson, despite the former president of basketball operations throwing Jeanie and the Lakers under the Buss when he quit on the team three years ago. Raj and Sabreena tried to figure out whether to make anything of Magic’s continued influence on the Lakers, and why the front office would even seek out such counsel given the way he departed the organization, as well as the things he said about those currently tasked with righting the ship.

Finally, Raj and Sabreena moved on to the valentine the Lakers just can’t quit, Dennis Schröder. It was reported that the Lakers attempted to trade for Schröder at the deadline, but were rebuffed by the Celtics, and your hosts tried to figure out what, if anything, the Lakers remember about the Dennis Schröder experience in the Los Angeles. They also discussed what this rumor indicates about the Lakers’ priorities in the buyout market.

