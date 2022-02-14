Lakers Injury Report: Carmelo Anthony could return from hamstring strain vs. Jazz

One of the few consistent contributors this season, Carmelo Anthony’s absence has been felt by the Lakers in recent games. Midway through the Clippers game nearly two weeks ago, Anthony exited after clearly holding the back of his leg. The diagnosis of a hamstring strain was not a surprise in the days that followed and has since kept him sidelined.

Anthony’s absence, though, could be coming to an end soon after four games missed. on Monday, head coach Frank Vogel provided an update on Anthony’s status ahead of Wednesday’s game against the Jazz.

“He’s working out as we speak,” Vogel said. “We won’t have a firm answer as to whether he’s available for the Jazz game or not but it’s not out of the question he comes back and plays in that game.”

In the four games he’s missed, the Lakers have gone just 1-3 with each of the latter two losses being by just two points. While Vogel acknowledged the Lakers should still be winning those games, his absence has been felt.

“We have missed Carmelo Anthony in the lineup,” Vogel said. “No other way to put it than that. I definitely think those two games could have been different. We still have to win those games regardless of who is in the lineup. But we’re definitely eager to get him back.”

Not only has Anthony been a consistent contributor this season, he’s also one of the few forwards on the roster and the only outside of LeBron James that had been consistently productive. In that sense alone, the Lakers have sorely missed him over the last 10-plus days.

However, it would be a surprise if Anthony does play on Wednesday. Unless there is absolute certainty he is 100%, it would make sense not to risk further injuring the hamstring in the final game before the All-Star break and a nine-day break for the Lakers. In essence, it’d be another nearly free two weeks of recovery for Anthony before a necessary push in the second half the season for the Lakers.

Regardless of when he returns, though, the Lakers will gladly welcome back Anthony and his production to the rotation.

For more Lakers talk, subscribe to the Silver Screen and Roll podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or Google Podcasts. You can follow Jacob on Twitter at @JacobRude.