How appealing will the Lakers be to buyout candidates?

The Lakers decision to not make a move at the trade deadline was a surprising one given the current state of their team and roster. As a result, the Lakers will now have to turn to the buyout market to improve the remainder of this season, a proposition that isn’t all that encouraging.

In today’s episode of “Can U Dig It,” a podcast by the Silver Screen & Roll network, Christian and I discuss the Lakers adventurous last four days, but not before discussing the big news of Sunday in the Rams bringing another title to Los Angeles with their Super Bowl win over the Bengals.

We then recap the Lakers’ loss to the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, which included LeBron James becoming the all-time leading scorer in NBA history, regular season and playoffs combined. The two take a minute to appreciate his greatness before diving into whether Saturday’s game is any different than other positive performances this season.

Then, we look back on the trade deadline, the Lakers’ decision to stand pat and not make any moves, whether it was the right call given how bad the Lakers roster is this season and the margin assets they had available and their decision to focus on the buyout market and how that could pan out.

The Lakers will face the stiffest competition of the James Era in the buyout market and it’s a question of just how appealing free agents will find a Lakers team more likely to be in the play-in game than contending for a title.

