Reports: Lakers in talks on 3-way deal with Knicks, Raptors, for Cam Reddish, Alec Burks

The Los Angeles Lakers may finally be starting to get traction on a deal for their oft-downplayed trade package of Talen Horton-Tucker and Kendrick Nunn. According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the team is currently discussing a three-way trade with the New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors that would see them acquire Cam Reddish and Alec Burks at Thursday’s NBA trade deadline.

Scotto reported that it’s not clear if Nunn is involved yet, but tweeted out the framework currently being discussed:

Sources: The Lakers, Knicks and Raptors have discussed a 3-team trade.



Lakers get Cam Reddish and Alec Burks.



Knicks get Goran Dragic and draft picks.



Raptors get Talen Horton-Tucker and Nerlens Noel.



There’s also a chance Kendrick Nunn is added to the trade as talks continue — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) February 10, 2022

Scotto’s scoop comes on the heels of Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report tying Horton-Tucker to the Raptors earlier in the night during a Spotify Green Room chat ($$$) with veteran NBA insider Marc Stein (emphasis mine):

“I do think they will move Talen Horton-Tucker. His name has just been offered up pretty much everywhere, right? There definitely was a conversation there with Toronto as well, from everything I’ve heard.”

While Fischer would go on to clarify that the deal was not thought to be serious yet, Scotto’s report with specific terms would seem to indicate it is slowly gaining traction. And after last year, we already know that the Raptors like THT.

For the Lakers, this would seem to be a solid move that splits the difference in their goals, allowing them to not punt on the season entirely, but also not mortgage their future completely to try and salvage this thing by throwing in their 2027 first-round pick, something they’re reportedly loathe to do.

In Reddish, they would get a relatively promising, 22-year-old wing prospect — and replacement Klutch client — who has shown a bit more on bigger stages than Horton-Tucker, and Burks would give the team a 6’6 wing who is shooting 38.8% on triples this year. Neither player is fixing this mess on their own, but both would be a step in the right direction towards making this roster make a bit more sense, and seemingly wouldn’t require a first-round pick to get. So that’s something as the team looks to balance out this mismatched group.

Reddish, fwiw, posted a photo of himself on the Lakers' court 13 hours ago that Wayne Ellington commented on: pic.twitter.com/3gOlbPUf1k — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) February 10, 2022

We'll see if the Lakers can actually get this going, but would you like this move? Would you rather keep THT?

