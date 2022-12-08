LeBron James, Anthony Davis listed as probable vs. Sixers

Both LeBron James and Anthony Davis look set to return to the lineup for the Lakers on Friday after both sat out Wednesday’s trip to Toronto. Thursday’s injury report listed by LeBron (left-ankle soreness) and AD (non-COVID illness) are both listed as probable.

LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (non-COVID illness) are both probable for the Lakers’ game vs. Philadelphia on Friday, per the team — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) December 8, 2022

Patrick Beverley, who also missed Wednesday’s game with right knee soreness, is not even listed on the injury report for Friday. The only two players listed as out are Wenyen Gabriel with a left shoulder sprain that will keep him out at least into next week and Juan Toscano-Anderson whose right ankle sprain will keep him out for at least two weeks.

Considering the matchup and that it will be nationally televised, it did feel like LeBron and AD would be back for Friday’s showdown with James Harden, Joel Embiid and the 76ers. On a road trip where they already made one big statement against the Bucks, the Lakers could make yet another on Friday against one of the MVP frontrunners and a presumed favorite in the Eastern Conference.

On the Sixers' side, Harden will be playing in just his second game back since a lengthy absence due to a right foot tendon sprain. Tyrese Maxey, one of the team’s star young players, will be out with a fracture in his left foot while Georges Niang (right foot soreness) will also be out. Danuel House Jr. (left foot laceration) will be questionable for the game.

The key point is, though, that the superstars for the matchup will be available and the Lakers and Sixers could be set for a fun showdown between at least two of the best bigs in the league on Friday.

For more Lakers talk, subscribe to the Silver Screen and Roll podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or Google Podcasts. You can follow Jacob on Twitter at @JacobRude.