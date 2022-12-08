Lakers, Knicks have reportedly discussed trades including 3-team deal

While there haven’t been many reports of trades in recent months between the Lakers and Knicks, the two sides always made sense in theory as partners. Russell Westbrook’s enormous contract could be pretty simply broken down into multiple smaller, more long-term contracts if the Lakers desired.

So far, the reports are that the team doesn’t prefer long-term deals but those aren’t the only trades the Knicks can offer with veteran role players on the roster. It makes sense, then, that a report from Ian Begley of SNYTV on Thursday indicated the two teams have “touched base” on trades, one of which was a 3-team deal.

“One thing worth noting, the Knicks and Lakers touched base recently. One of the deals would have required a third team to complete. I’m not sure how far along they got on that deal but we know that the Lakers, in the past, have shown interest in Cam Reddish since Reddish has been traded to New York.”

As Begley points out, Reddish might be the most likely name to be mentioned in rumors. The Lakers have pursued him for years and it would make sense for them to try to take a flyer on him.

Derrick Rose is another player that could be expected to come up in talks as the Lakers have pursued him in years past. With the number of point guards already on the roster, it might not make as much sense but he has been a player they’ve coveted in the past.

There are also various machinations of deals that include Westbrook and a number of Knicks role players on big contracts, like Evan Fournier, Julius Randle and the aforementioned Rose. It makes sense there were a number of trades discussed because there are a number of different deals that would make sense on paper.

As for the 3-team deal, it’s hard to imagine what it would look like or entail or who could be included because of all the possibilities. The Lakers have had lots of talks with lots of teams meaning a number of teams could theoretically make sense.

What’s clear, though, is the Lakers are exploring lots of avenues and canvassing the league for all options before making a move.

For more Lakers talk, subscribe to the Silver Screen and Roll podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or Google Podcasts. You can follow Jacob on Twitter at @JacobRude.