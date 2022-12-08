Medical Analysis: Juan Toscano-Anderson’s right ankle injury

Los Angeles Lakers wing Juan Toscano-Anderson got the start vs the Toronto Raptors with the team missing multiple rotational players including LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Wenyen Gabriel and Patrick Beverley. However, in the fourth quarter, Toscano-Anderson suffered an injury to his right ankle and required help off the floor. It was another blow for a player who was trying to regain his fitness and rhythm after a left ankle sprain hampered his early season.

In the following video, I reviewed the injury and potential return timelines.

According to Lakers head coach Darvin Ham, Toscano-Anderson will be undergoing further evaluations today — including an MRI (magnetic resonance image) — to determine the full extent of the injury.

It’s an unfortunate development for Toscano-Anderson, who is still trying to develop some cohesion and chemistry with a new team. Still, a silver lining is that at the very least this isn’t another injury to his left ankle. I’ll keep you updated as we learn more information.

Dr. Rajpal Brar, DPT has a doctorate in physical therapy from Northern Arizona University, and runs his own in-person and online sports medicine and performance business, 3CB Performance, in West LA and Valencia, CA and partners with Quantum Performance in which he further combines his movement expertise and fitness training background to rehab & train elite athletes. He also works at a hospital — giving him experience with patients in the immediate healthcare setting and neurological patients (post stroke, post brain injury) — and has been practicing for over 5 years. Brar is additionally training at UCLA’s mindful awareness research center (MARC), has a background in youth basketball coaching and analyzes the Lakers from a medical and skills perspective for Silver Screen and Roll and on his own YouTube Channel. You can follow him on Twitter at @3cbPerformance.