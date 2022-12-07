Juan Toscano-Anderson diagnosed with right ankle sprain, set to be further evaluated

The Lakers seemingly can’t catch a break when it comes to injuries in recent days as Juan Toscano-Anderson is the latest to be bitten by the injury bug. Amidst a blowout in a game that already featured a shorthanded Lakers roster, JTA turned his ankle in the second half and had to be carried off the court.

After the game, head coach Darvin Ham gave an update on JTA’s status, saying he’s been diagnosed with a right ankle sprain and will be further evaluated on Thursday.

Juan Toscano-Anderson has a right ankle sprain, per the Lakers. Darvin Ham said he’ll be re-evaluated tomorrow. — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) December 8, 2022

Darvin Ham says "it sucks" to see Juan Toscano-Anderson go down because he's been "a good soldier" despite not getting minutes this year. He'll get an MRI tomorrow. — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) December 8, 2022

JTA has dealt with a couple of injuries this season, really limiting his availability throughout this season. While he’s not been in the rotation when healthy of late, he’s also been listed as inactive for five of the team’s 23 games, not including exiting Wednesday’s with an injury. He also suffered a twisted ankle against Denver earlier in the season and exited that game early as well.

With the Lakers juggling some other injuries as well, JTA’s own injury could be particularly impactful. Prior to Wednesday’s game against Toronto, Ham revealed that all three of Anthony Davis, LeBron James and Patrick Beverley are considered day-to-day after each missed the game. Now, that game was the second night of a back-to-back in the middle of a long road trip, but there still isn’t complete certainty that they’ll return as soon as Friday.

It’s still a tough blow to JTA, who is a fan favorite if nothing else and has struggled with staying healthy this season. He’s averaging 2.2 points, 1.7 rebounds and shooting 42.3% from the field in 10 minutes across 13 games. Still, here’s to him getting healthy as quickly as possible.

