Darvin Ham says LeBron James, Patrick Beverley and Anthony Davis are all considered ‘day-to-day’

The Lakers walk into Toronto on Wednesday a supremely shorthanded side with their superstar duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis both sidelined along with fellow starter Patrick Beverley. Davis is still dealing with the lingering effects of flu-like symptoms that forced him out of the game against Cleveland on Tuesday while LeBron is out with left ankle soreness and PatBev with right knee soreness.

It’s not particularly shocking that the Lakers rested their stars considering it is both a back-to-back and the heart of a six-game road trip, let alone AD battling the flu. Prior to Wednesday’s game, Ham talked about the outlook of all three players out for the game and how long their injuries could sideline them.

Darvin Ham says it will be a “day-by-day thing” when it comes to Anthony Davis, LeBron James and Patrick Beverley’s availability moving forward on this road trip. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) December 7, 2022

As much as this could be considered a day-to-day thing, I don’t know that applies to LeBron and AD. The former has been playing with his left ankle soreness through recent games and Wednesday felt more like an opportune time to rest him than anything else.

Also, considering the Lakers play on Friday against the Sixers on ESPN and how much LeBron loves a big moment, it’s hard to imagine he won’t play. Davis’ flu is also somewhat unpredictable but considering he’s at the arena on Wednesday, it’s fair to assume he would be available soon.

The only one of those that really has his status in question is Beverley, whose injury designation is new. Theoretically, considering PatBev is a vet who might be looking for some load management nights, it could be one of those injury designations that came up just so PatBev could miss the second night of a back-to-back. It’s hard to say in the short-term.

In the end, none of these injuries feel particularly worrisome moving forward and calling them day-to-day, as Ham did, more or less solidifies that.

For more Lakers talk, subscribe to the Silver Screen and Roll podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or Google Podcasts. You can follow Jacob on Twitter at @JacobRude.