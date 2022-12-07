LeBron James out vs. Raptors with left ankle soreness, Patrick Beverley doubtful with right knee soreness

The Lakers will head into Toronto on the second night of a back-to-back without either of its superstars and a roster that is a shell of itself due to injuries. LeBron James (left ankle soreness) will join Anthony Davis (non-Covid illness) on the bench tonight while fellow starter Patrick Beverly (right knee soreness) is also listed as doubtful.

The Lakers say that Anthony Davis (flu) and LeBron James (ankle) are out tonight in Toronto. And Patrick Beverley is doubtful. pic.twitter.com/dBkmduFbA9 — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) December 7, 2022

Davis exited Tuesday’s game against the Cavaliers in the first quarter after experiencing flu-like symptoms throughout the day, culminating in a 101-degree fever around tip-off. For now, illness appears to be the only thing that can slow Davis down amidst his red-hot stretch on the court.

As for LeBron, his left ankle soreness is not new as he has turned it in a couple of recent games against both the Pacers and Bucks. He’s also been featured on the injury report with the left ankle soreness in the last week.

PatBev’s injury is a new one that will keep him out of Wednesday’s contest. Paired with Wenyen Gabriel’s shoulder sprain that will keep him out for at least a week and the Lakers will be without at least three and likely four rotation players against Toronto.

With that in mind, it probably was not a coincidence that late last night, Max Christie was recalled from the South Bay Lakers.

The Lakers have recalled Max Christie from South Bay. — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) December 7, 2022

Christie played in South Bay’s overtime win over the G League Ignite on Tuesday, scoring nine points with five rebounds and two assists off the bench. Christie hasn’t seen the court since the team’s win over the Blazers and he’s played just twice for the team since Nov. 13. Given the amount of injuries for the Lakers vs. the Raptors, he could be reinserted into the lineup.

