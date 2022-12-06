Anthony Davis exits loss vs. Cavaliers with non-COVID illness

Anthony Davis’ hot streak on the court is on hold. The big man exited Tuesday’s 116-102 loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first quarter with flu-like symptoms, and the team quickly announced he would not return. This ended an incredible streak from Davis, one that saw him record back-to-back 40-point, 10-rebound games and nine straight games with at least 25 points and 10 rebounds.

After the game, the Lakers gave updates on AD’s illness, saying that it wasn’t COVID, but did leave him with a high fever he ultimately couldn’t play through:

Darvin Ham said Anthony Davis had a 101-degree fever. He tried to push through his illness, but left after 8 minutes.



The Lakers head straight to Toronto for the second of a B2B; we’ll get an update on AD’s status tomorrow. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) December 7, 2022

The Lakers say Davis has a non-COVID illness and AD had a fever during the day leading up to tip-off. Darvin Ham says Davis is the only player on the team currently currently with a flu. https://t.co/Gxn3bXeeoT — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) December 7, 2022

Davis played the opening 8:07 of the contest against the Cavs before checking out, heading straight to the locker room and not returning.

Anthony Davis (flu-like symptoms) will not return to tonight’s game, per the Lakers. — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) December 7, 2022

According to the broadcast, Davis had started to feel unwell early in the day on Tuesday, tried to power through it but could only play part of the first quarter before checking out. Davis has only missed two games this season, but with the Lakers having a back-to-back in Toronto on Wednesday, his status will be up in the air for that one.

The Lakers are in the middle of a six-game road trip, with Cleveland marking game three of that stretch. After the back-to-back on Tuesday and Wednesday, the Lakers will play on Friday against Philadelphia and Sunday against the Pistons. It’s hard to imagine that, if he was forced out of the game on Tuesday, Davis would be healthy enough to play again within 24 hours.

Also — given what would be asked of him in a potential matchup against the Sixers and Joel Embiid — having him sit out Wednesday’s game and try to get healthy could be the call. The team has also dealt with flu-like symptoms before this season which impacted a number of players, LeBron James included, and forced players to miss games. Keeping Davis isolated from the team could avoid another situation like that and keep the team healthy enough to finish this stretch strong.

This breaking news story will continue to update with more information as it develops.

For more Lakers talk, subscribe to the Silver Screen and Roll podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or Google Podcasts. You can follow Jacob on Twitter at @JacobRude.