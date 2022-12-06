What are Anthony Davis’ odds at winning MVP?

While the beginning of December might be a bit too early to start making MVP cases, it isn’t too early for the foundation to be laid. Anthony Davis is certainly doing the groundwork in recent weeks, capped off with his masterful weekend and Player of the Week honors.

In recent years, any Lakers MVP conversation centered entirely around LeBron James. But Davis is clearly the frontrunner of the two this season and it could be time to jump on the train early.

DraftKing odds

Even with his terrific week and overall superb play in recent weeks overall, his odds are still rather tame to win MVP. In fact, Davis is coming in at +2500, according to our friends at DraftKings.

Wildly, again despite how he’s playing, that’s a great value bet at this point in the season. You’re relying on a fair amount of projection and improvement from the Lakers and Davis to keep playing at this level, but little of what AD is doing right now is unsustainable. He’s not shooting jumpers at an unsustainable rate or doing this without LeBron on the court.

The two things you’d need for this bet to pay off are the Lakers to continue winning/improve their roster and Davis to continue playing at this level. We touched on the argument for that based on how he’s getting his points. More than anything, injury feels like the only thing that can slow him down which, knocking on wood here, is a bit more of a risk than most given his history.

The equal, and possibly tougher, challenge will be the Lakers improving their record. If you’re a believer that the Lakers are going to make at least one trade, if not more, to improve the roster, then this bet shouldn’t be as much of a risk. In theory, a new roster with a new coach playing more should lead to improved play overall.

But the good part about +2500 odds is that you don’t have to bet much to earn a big payday. A $10 bet is still going to pay you more than enough money for a very nice meal with money left over to throw on the Lakers during the incoming playoff run as well. And if it doesn’t hit? Well, then $10 isn’t that much of a loss.

