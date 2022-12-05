 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Anthony Davis named Western Conference Player of the Week

After a thoroughly dominant week, Anthony Davis was named Player of the Week in the Western Conference by the NBA.

By Jacob Rude
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Los Angeles Lakers v Milwaukee Bucks Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Capped off with a 55-point outing against the Wizards on Sunday, Anthony Davis was named Western Conference Player of the Week by the NBA on Monday. Davis played in four games over the last week, scoring at least 25 points, including back-to-back 40-point, 10-rebound outings.

This is Anthony Davis’ first Player of the Week award since Dec. 9, 2019. It’s only the second time he’s won with the Lakers as he also earned the honors on Nov. 4 of 2019 as well. He’s the first Lakers to win Player of the Week since LeBron almost exactly one year ago.

It was a well-deserved honor in a week where Davis just got better and better with each passing game. After starting the week with a 25-point, 13-rebound performance against the Pacers. Two days later, he scored 27 points with 12 rebounds in a win over the Pacers.

His performances shifted up a gear as the level of competition did as well. Against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks, Davis notched 44 points with 10 rebounds, shooting 18-27 from the field. He saved the best for last on Sunday in a win over the Wizards with 55 points and 17 rebounds, capping off an absurd 7-day stretch.

Across the week, Davis not only averaged 37.8 points, he did it while shooting 65.2% from the field and 85.7% from the free throw line. He also added 13 rebounds and 3.3 blocks per game.

Davis’ season has been a special one so far in the early stages and this award serves as just recognition of that.

For more Lakers talk, subscribe to the Silver Screen and Roll podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or Google Podcasts. You can follow Jacob on Twitter at @JacobRude.

More From Silver Screen and Roll

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Silver Screen & Roll Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Los Angeles Lakers news from Silver Screen & Roll