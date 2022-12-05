Anthony Davis named Western Conference Player of the Week

Capped off with a 55-point outing against the Wizards on Sunday, Anthony Davis was named Western Conference Player of the Week by the NBA on Monday. Davis played in four games over the last week, scoring at least 25 points, including back-to-back 40-point, 10-rebound outings.

Anthony Davis is the Player of the Week in the Western Conference after a ho-hum 37.8 points across 4 games pic.twitter.com/v1ezutWolK — Jacob Rude (@JacobRude) December 5, 2022

This is Anthony Davis’ first Player of the Week award since Dec. 9, 2019. It’s only the second time he’s won with the Lakers as he also earned the honors on Nov. 4 of 2019 as well. He’s the first Lakers to win Player of the Week since LeBron almost exactly one year ago.

The last time a Laker was named player of the week : LeBron on December 13, 2021.



The last time AD was named player of the week: December 9, 2019. https://t.co/gST0Vj0Ygn — jeanie ‍ ️ ‍ ️ (@jeaniezk) December 5, 2022

It was a well-deserved honor in a week where Davis just got better and better with each passing game. After starting the week with a 25-point, 13-rebound performance against the Pacers. Two days later, he scored 27 points with 12 rebounds in a win over the Pacers.

His performances shifted up a gear as the level of competition did as well. Against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks, Davis notched 44 points with 10 rebounds, shooting 18-27 from the field. He saved the best for last on Sunday in a win over the Wizards with 55 points and 17 rebounds, capping off an absurd 7-day stretch.

Across the week, Davis not only averaged 37.8 points, he did it while shooting 65.2% from the field and 85.7% from the free throw line. He also added 13 rebounds and 3.3 blocks per game.

Davis’ season has been a special one so far in the early stages and this award serves as just recognition of that.

