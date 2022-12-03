LeBron James listed as questionable with left ankle soreness vs. Wizards

LeBron James will head into Sunday’s matchup against the Wizards listed as questionable with left ankle soreness after tweaking his ankle during Friday’s win over the Bucks. James also had a brief scare with the same ankle after he turned it against the Pacers earlier in the week as well.

Game status for tomorrow vs. Washington:



AD: Probable

LeBron: Questionable (left ankle soreness)

Schröder: Questionable (personal reasons) — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) December 3, 2022

Sunday is far from the first time LeBron has found himself on the injury report, but it is the first time the designation has been left ankle soreness. Previously, he dealt with left foot soreness early in the season that led to him sitting out a game before the adductor strain cost him a half-dozen contests and served as the reason he was listed on the injury report since then.

On Friday, James used his tried and true method of relacing and tightening his shoestrings to remain in the game. After landing on a foot in the Pacers game to originally aggravate it, Khris Middleton fell into his ankle on Friday during the second half.

Dennis Schröder, meanwhile, remains questionable after welcoming a child on Friday. Previously, the belief was that Schröder could potentially rejoin the Lakers in Washington but, obviously, the situation is fluid.

Anthony Davis remains listed on the injury report with lower back tightness. However, it’s an injury he’s dealt with for much of the season and while he did sit out a game in San Antonio a little over a week ago, it’s the only game he’s missed dating back to late October.

Lonnie Walker IV, who was listed originally as questionable for Friday’s game with left foot soreness that kept him out of the Blazers game, is not listed on the injury report at all. Troy Brown Jr. also was listed on Friday’s injury report with left foot soreness but also is not listed on Sunday.

