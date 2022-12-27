LeBron James deletes tweet vowing not to miss the playoffs again

Things are going really, really badly for the Lakers. Anthony Davis is hurt, Russell Westbrook is still bad, many of the team’s role players are underperforming and LeBron James is...deleting tweets?

Rewind to last spring when LeBron James was tweeting along with the rest of us about the playoffs. And like the rest of Lakers fans, he missed being part of that level of competition and vying for the top title in the league.

So, he made a promise via Twitter that he would never miss the playoffs again. In fact, his exact words were as such:

I can/will NOT miss the post season again for my career! This shit HURT. OK back to watching these games.

Now, you might be wondering why we quoted the tweet instead of slapping it into this post. Well that’s because sometime around the holiday period, LeBron quietly deleted the tweet.

We did, in fact, confirm that he did delete the tweet, which is objectively hilarious. The tweet was quote-tweeted after the Lakers loss to the Mavericks on Christmas Day so it appears to have come sometime between that game and on Tuesday afternoon.

The timing of it is certainly interesting given where the Lakers are in the standings. Prior to Tuesday’s game against Orlando, the Lakers sat 2.5 games out of the 10th seed and play-in spot and were trending in the wrong direction at seven games under.500.

It also comes at a time when the Lakers are without Anthony Davis for an indefinite amount of time. Without him, the team has largely looked lost, particularly on the defensive end of hte court.

And because of that, the hopes of this team aren’t particularly high as things stand. Factor in the front office remaining wishy-washy on making a trade and it’s unclear if the team is going to take a step forward this year or even stop the bleeding they’re currently experiencing.

All of that was enough for LeBron to feel a little less optimistic about the outlook of the team. Honestly, kudos to him for not wanting to become a meme if/when the Lakers miss the playoffs but I don’t think deleting the tweet is going to stop the jokes.

For more Lakers talk, subscribe to the Silver Screen and Roll podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or Google Podcasts. You can follow Jacob on Twitter at @JacobRude.