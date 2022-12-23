Anthony Davis’ “stress injury” and indefinite return timeline, explained

Anthony Davis has been missing from the Lakers’ lineup since he injured his right foot vs the Denver Nuggets and no update had been issued... until today! It’s been revealed by the team that Davis has a “stress injury” and will be out indefinitely. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Davis’ pain level has subsided over the course of the last few days and he could be re-evaluated in 7-10 days.

In the following video, I explained what a “stress injury” in the foot typically refers to, and gave more details on Davis’ indefinite timeline.

The update itself was still chock-full of gray area, so hopefully the video helps illuminate more information on it. That being said, “stress injury” is still quite vague, but the key thing to focus on is that this will be a day-to-day, week-to-week situation where Davis is eventually re-evaluated, deemed ok to ramp up, and is then constantly assessed for symptoms. Stay tuned here for more medical analysis on the updates as the team issues them.

Dr. Rajpal Brar, DPT has a doctorate in physical therapy from Northern Arizona University, and runs his own in-person and online sports medicine and performance business, 3CB Performance, in West LA and Valencia, CA and partners with Quantum Performance in which he further combines his movement expertise and fitness training background to rehab & train elite athletes. He also works at a hospital — giving him experience with patients in the immediate healthcare setting and neurological patients (post stroke, post brain injury) — and has been practicing for over 5 years. Brar is additionally training at UCLA’s mindful awareness research center (MARC), has a background in youth basketball coaching and analyzes the Lakers from a medical and skills perspective for Silver Screen and Roll and on his own YouTube Channel. You can follow him on Twitter at @3cbPerformance.