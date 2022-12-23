The Lakers have been dealt a huge, huge blow as Anthony Davis has been ruled out indefinitely. After undergoing further evaluation after initially being ruled out for at least a month, according to media reports, the Lakers provided a fairly nonspecific medical update on Friday, saying Davis has a “stress injury” in his right foot and will be out “indefinitely.” The team also added that “further updates will be provided when appropriate.”

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN followed up shortly after with a report that Davis will be reevaluated in 7-10 days and is still hoping to avoid surgery:

ESPN Sources: The pain has subsided in past several days in Anthony Davis' foot and he's expected to rest it for another 7-to-10 days and have it re-evaluated and see if he can return to play. For now, there's hope that a procedure can be avoided. https://t.co/4B2RXiAZTV — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 23, 2022

A myriad of things made this outcome feel like a possibility. The vagueness of the initial reports, the nature of foot injuries and the need for further evaluation combined all felt like a big alarming chance of something bad in the future. The fact that the team still isn’t providing a timeline only adds to the concern, despite Woj’s report.

For Davis, this is as brutal of injury luck as it gets. The injury itself appeared to come on a fairly innocuous play.

Anthony Davis has a right foot injury on this play right here



—Essentially foot got stuck in air and twisted catching Jokic’s leg pic.twitter.com/tmAbIIioBZ — Dr. Evan Jeffries, DPT (@GameInjuryDoc) December 17, 2022

After staying so relatively injury-free through the opening weeks and months of the season, to suffer such a devastating injury in that fashion is cruel.

For the Lakers, this is an equally devastating setback. With him playing at this level, the Lakers were rounding into form and making their way up the Western Conference standings back into playoff contention. With him set to potentially miss quite a while, though, their path to contention is far grimmer with their current roster. There’s obviously the possibility of a trade, but for a franchise that was already hesitant on making a move, a significant injury to AD likely does nothing to make them more willing to go all-in.

It’s all just a massively frustrating outcome for the Lakers and Davis in what is becoming an all-too-familiar feeling. Hopefully he can return sooner than later, but given how cagey these updates have been, it’s hard to feel overly optimistic.

