Lakers ‘very intrigued’ by Cam Reddish, Knicks asking for first round pick in trade

After hitting big on reclamation projects in Malik Monk and Lonnie Walker IV, the Lakers appear to be very set on finding more of those types of players across the league. Their latest target, Cam Reddish, fits that mold as a former highly-rated prospect to take a flier on and appears to be one of the main focuses of the Lakers at the trade deadline.

It’s an interest that dates back to last year at the deadline as the team nearly landed him in a three-team trade. Their interest hasn’t waned despite remaining a bit part in the Knicks rotation for the majority of that span.

Reddish remains a focus of the Lakers and, according to Dan Woike of the LA Times, is someone the team is still “very intrigued by.”

There are people within the organization very intrigued by New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish — a 6-foot-8, 23-year-old wing — who would give the Lakers size on the perimeter, a massive need. He’s also a former lottery pick, the kind of reclamation project the Lakers have had some success with this year with a player like Lonnie Walker IV. League sources say the Knicks are seeking a protected first-round pick for Reddish (they sent one to Atlanta in the deal to acquire him — and the Hawks subsequently used it in their trade for Dejounte Murray). Reddish isn’t currently in the Knicks rotation so the asking price is expected to eventually dip.

For all the flack the Lakers have taken for remaining patient in the trade market, this is a deal they should absolutely wait out. In no way is Reddish worth a first round pick considering he’s entirely out of the rotation and has been a disappointing player overall in his time in the league.

He’s also not a player that probably moves the needle all that much for the Lakers, so the sense of urgency isn’t quite there as it would be to acquire a real game-changing talent. While the ceiling could be high with him, it’s still a risky pick that has the potential of blowing up.

In some senses, it’s a risk-free bet for the Lakers if they do acquire him. If it works, they can re-sign him in restricted free agency in the offseason. If it doesn’t work out, then he can walk in free agency and find a new landing spot.

It’s not a surprise the Lakers are interested in him. But it doesn’t sound like it’s a move that’s imminent and requires patience...something this franchise appears to have an abundance of.

For more Lakers talk, subscribe to the Silver Screen and Roll podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or Google Podcasts. You can follow Jacob on Twitter at @JacobRude.