Jeanie Buss gets engaged to Jay Mohr

Jeanie Buss already has an extensive ring collection thanks to her involvement with a Lakers franchise that has won more championships (11) than any other NBA team since her father, Jerry Buss, bought the organization in 1979. But now TMZ reports she’s adding another one, as she recently got engaged to comedian, actor and former “America’s Lakers Podcast” host Jay Mohr.

Via TMZ’s story:

TMZ Sports has confirmed ... the couple of several years recently took their relationship to the next level after the comedian got on one knee and proposed. We’re told Buss and Mohr — who bonded over sports and comedy — are ecstatic about how their love has developed over time ... and they’re excited to spend the rest of their lives together. The clues were there — Jeanie has been spotted wearing a ring on that finger recently ... and sources close to the couple confirmed they are, in fact, engaged.

Mohr has been a regular presence in Buss’ seating section at Laker games for years, and thanks to Getty Images, I also know that he once participated in an event with Derek Fisher, Rick Fox and actors Omar Epps and Dyan Cannon to unveil the team’s new uniforms in 1999.

That’s not really related to this news as far as I can tell, but the photo is amazing so I’m sharing it anyway.

More recently, Mohr and Buss have also been fairly public about their relationship on their respective social media accounts for quite a while:

Happiness. Love. Joy.

That’s what you have given me on my birthday and every day in between. This picture, taken at our friend’s wedding in June, tells the story, our story.

I guess really can have it all.

I love you @jaymohr37 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UzkGZDZ2R8 — Jeanie Buss (@JeanieBuss) September 26, 2021

From all of us here at Silver Screen and Roll, congrats and best of luck to the happy couple.

