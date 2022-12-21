Anthony Davis remains out with a foot injury but there’s still no official update. What is going on?

Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis — who was playing some of the best basketball ball of his career, and certainly since the Lakers’ title run in 2020 — injured his right foot vs. the Denver Nuggets and then played the remainder of the first half, but was subsequently ruled out halftime. Since that incident, Davis has yet to play, and there’s been no official update from the team even though it’s been reported that he’s undergone an evaluation and likely imaging as well.

So what exactly is the hold-up and what could be going on? I explained in the following video, particularly using my specialist knowledge of the foot and ankle:

Ideally we will get some official update from the team on Davis’ status and where he stands soon, but for now all we can go off are indicators available to us, and hopefully the information I provided helps bring greater clarity to the complexities of the potential injury and overall process the team is currently going through.

Here’s hoping for some good news in the hours or days to come.

Dr. Rajpal Brar, DPT has a doctorate in physical therapy from Northern Arizona University, and runs his own in-person and online sports medicine and performance business, 3CB Performance, in West LA and Valencia, CA and partners with Quantum Performance in which he further combines his movement expertise and fitness training background to rehab & train elite athletes. He also works at a hospital — giving him experience with patients in the immediate healthcare setting and neurological patients (post stroke, post brain injury) — and has been practicing for over 5 years. Brar is additionally training at UCLA’s mindful awareness research center (MARC), has a background in youth basketball coaching and analyzes the Lakers from a medical and skills perspective for Silver Screen and Roll and on his own YouTube Channel. You can follow him on Twitter at @3cbPerformance.