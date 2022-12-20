Lakers, Warriors once again battling amongst play-in spots

We’re in a bit of a rut with these betting posts of late. We nearly hit last week but Anthony Davis only had one block instead of two against the Celtics, ruining our parlay. It’s hard to be mad at him given his performance on that night.

The Lakers aren’t in action this week on TNT but we do have the surging Knicks behind OG Baby Laker Julius Randle. The undermanned Warriors — who are one spot ahead of the Lakers in the play-in standings — could be prime for a loss that could only serve to further help the Lakers in the standings as the two sides could be destined for another play-in game meeting.

DraftKings odds

There are a couple of different angles to take in this one. For one, the Warriors have been an abysmal team on the road this year. They need a 43-point outing from Jordan Poole to beat Toronto and improve to 3-14 away from San Francisco this season.

For second, Steph Curry is out and Poole is HOISTING away. He is 24-43 in the two games since Curry has gone down and led the team in field goal attempts and points in both games.

But the Knicks are rolling as well, winners of seven straight games to move into the top half of the Eastern Conference playoff picture. Randle has turned things around again in New York and Jalen Brunson is looking worth the big contract he signed this offseason.

Ultimately, after taking a look at the lines and odds from our friends over at DraftKings, the best play is the simplest one of Knicks -5.5. If you’re feeling more ambitious, a parlay of Knicks -5.5 and over 24.5 points for Jordan Poole is +260 if you think he’s in line for a big night at MSG.

