The Lakers still haven’t said what’s wrong with Anthony Davis, but the signals aren’t good

When the Lakers announced on Sunday morning that Anthony Davis would be out for at least a month with a vague diagnosis of a right foot injury, it served as a blow to a team that was starting to round into form. As the hours and days go by without further promised clarity on the matter, though, the outlook is looking grimmer and grimmer.

For one, any foot injury to a big man in the NBA is going to carry an added significance and risk factor, Davis being no exception. But it’s more so how those around Davis has reacted to the news that could be indicators for just how severe this injury may be.

“AD is still being evaluated. He’s still working through the woods on that one,” head coach Darvin Ham said prior to Monday’s game against the Suns, via Spectrum.

When asked what that further evaluation entails and if it involves second and third opinions, Ham simply responded with “all of that.” And any time there are multiple opinions sought out, it typically doesn’t mean great things.

Even behind the scenes, the Lakers are remaining vague about AD’s injury, potentially because they still don’t exactly know the exact severity of it. On his latest podcast episode, Brian Windhorst of ESPN detailed what he knew about the injury, which isn’t a lot but still raises some eyebrows.

“It’s not a sprained ankle. It’s not a sprained foot. It’s something a little bit more concerning than that”

Without wanting to speculate on the injury, if it’s not a sprained ankle or foot, then we’re potentially talking broken bones and, in the worst-case scenario, a Lisfranc injury. Most recently, that is the injury that ruled out Chet Holmgren for the season.

That’s a lot of speculation, but given how Ham is talking, the way the injury happened and the desire to seek multiple opinions, minds start to wander. It would be a killer blow to the Lakers if that was the case, not just for this year but potentially into next season.

But when Ham is giving out quotes like the one before the game on Sunday about AD’s injury and the reaction, it’s hard not to feel pretty pessimistic about things.

“We’ll see, man,” Ham said, via Dan Woike of the LA Times. “We’re going to put our arms around him, we’re going to love on him and I told him just be ready to coach your ass off.”

For now, officially, the Lakers, AD and fans are in wait-and-see mode about how things play out. But it’s a situation that doesn’t feel like it’s about to have a particularly uplifting conclusion.

