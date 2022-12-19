Lakers could be entering danger zone without Anthony Davis

The Lakers could be set for some dark days ahead with Anthony Davis’ injury and the uncertainty around it. As the Lakers continue seeking further opinions about AD’s foot and time passes before the Lakers make a more clear announcement on his timeline, it’s hard not to feel more and more pessimistic about it.

On this week’s episode of “Can U Dig It,” a podcast by the Silver Screen & Roll network, Honi and I discuss AD’s injury, our reaction and how it impacts the Lakers on the trade front. After already being hesitant to pull the trigger on a deal, AD’s injury only further clouds the waters when it comes to making a deal.

Deals for Myles Turner and Buddy Hield or Nikola Vucevic and DeMar DeRozan may make more sense on paper now but teams are also aware of how desperate the Lakers are going to be. Is it worth paying a premium for these deals now with the potential of AD missing significant time?

In positive Lakers news, a number of role players have stepped up in the last week and are starting to round into form. Dennis Schröder is starting to look something resembling the man the Lakers once offered $80 million to and Thomas Bryant — who is going to be called upon even more now — is also showing out in a growing role. Rookie Max Christie is also starting to show some of the potential that led to the Lakers drafting him.

We also discuss the World Cup and how Lionel Messi is the GOAT after one of the greatest soccer matches of all time.

