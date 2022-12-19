LeBron James, Austin Reaves out vs. Suns with ankle injuries

The Lakers will be heavily undermanned on Monday as they take on the Phoenix Suns on the second night of a back-to-back. LeBron James and Austin Reaves will both be out with ankle injuries while Anthony Davis and Juan Toscano-Anderson remain out.

LeBron James (left ankle soreness) and Austin Reaves (right ankle sprain) are both out tonight, along with Anthony Davis and JTA pic.twitter.com/cU4KyOCEUY — Jacob Rude (@JacobRude) December 19, 2022

LeBron’s left ankle soreness has been a lingering injury that has led to him sitting out some of his seven games missed prior to Monday’s contest. This isn’t the first time LeBron has sat out the second night of a back-to-back as he most recently did not play in the team’s trip to Toronto during their previous road trip.

Reaves’ injury, though, is a new one. He suffered a sprained ankle on Sunday in the second half and took multiple trips to the locker room to have it retaped before finishing out the game. It is not surprising to see him listed on the injury report and out for Monday.

One notable exclusion from the report is Wenyen Gabriel, who had missed time due to a shoulder injury. His last game played came on Dec. 4 in Washington. Gabriel will be a very welcome addition back to the rotation — and potentially starting lineup — on Monday, particularly with the loss of AD.

Patrick Beverley, who missed Sunday’s game against the Wizards, is also questionable for Monday’s game. Beverley also did not play in that game in Toronto with a calf injury. Juan Toscano-Anderson is also still out with a sprained ankle,

If Beverley misses, the Lakers would be without three starters and Reaves, who has been the starter in Beverley’s absences. It would lead to quite the change in starting lineup for the Suns game, a team the Lakers have not won against in the last 10 contests between postseason, regular season and preseason.

