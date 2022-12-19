LeBron James tells media to ask Rob Pelinka about trading draft picks

With Anthony Davis’ injury that will keep him out for at least a month, a lot of focus on the Lakers will be placed on the team’s front office. A trade or trades had long been discussed by fans and front office alike but now with Davis down, the Lakers are in a spot where they can potentially either make or break the season depending on if they do a trade or not.

It’s a question that’s going to be continually asked leading up to the trade deadline so long as the Lakers don’t make a move. That began on Sunday night when, after the team’s win over Washington, LeBron James was asked for his thoughts ono whether the Lakers should trade their picks postgame.

“That’s not a question for me,” LeBron said. “I have no idea. When I’m playing, I show up, I prepare to work, do the work, get my guys ready to win a basketball game. I play the game and I’m not in the front office. So, we’ll see. But I’m focused on the games and trying to win basketball games, especially when I’m on the floor.”

That wasn’t the end of it, though. as LeBron went on to tell the media to ask vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka the question about trading picks.

Afterwards, LeBron implored the media to ask Rob Pelinka the same question. https://t.co/orF7cP67O7 — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) December 19, 2022

He’s not wrong in that being a question that should be posed to Pelinka. And I have no doubt that he would be asked that question if he was made available. But Pelinka hasn’t been made available to the media since Media Day, which certainly isn’t abnormal. General managers typically don’t often hold press conferences or media availabilities unless a big deal is made and that hasn’t been the case.

As a result, the questions are going to be fielded by LeBron and Darvin Ham, both who have made their thoughts on roster-building clear so far this season. Neither have much control over the roster other than varying levels of input, which you can assume they’ve given to Pelinka and the front office.

Outside of that, it’s still just a waiting game for LeBron, Ham and the Lakers faithful.

