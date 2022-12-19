2022-23 Los Angeles Lakers Final Scores and Results

We will be recapping every single Lakers game of the 2022-23 season here.

The Los Angeles Lakers will play 82 games over the course of the 2022-23 season, the 75th year of the franchise’s existence. The team has made the playoffs in 62 of those campaigns — and is tied with the Boston Celtics for a league-high 17 championships over that span — and with LeBron James, Anthony Davis and head coach Darvin Ham, they will be looking to make their 63rd postseason appearance this year, and first since 2021.

As of Dec. 19, the Lakers had +235 odds to end up in the NBA’s play-in tournament, according to our friends over at DraftKings. They also had +5000 odds to win the 2023 championship, and are +2500 to win the Western Conference.

A championship favorite, they are not.

But can some trades, other roster moves or just continuing internal improvement change that status? It’s one of the things all of us will be watching for as the 2022-23 campaign continues apace over the next several months until the NBA playoffs begin.

However, regardless of what moves are or aren’t made, we will cover every single game they play this year here at Silver Screen and Roll, so stay tuned to the updating feed below for the Lakers’ results and final scores every single game night.

