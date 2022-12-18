Anthony Davis reportedly out at least one month with right foot injury

The Lakers season may be set to go off the tracks after it was reported on Sunday that Anthony Davis would be out at least one month with a right foot injury. Based on the wording of the reports, Davis’ injury could also be more of an indefinite timeline.

Lakers are bracing for an indefinite absence for the Lakers star, sources say, after he sustained the right foot injury in Friday’s win over Denver. Davis has played arguably the most dominant ball of his career this season. https://t.co/WCTr2y7eNp — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 18, 2022

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis will be sidelined “indefinitely” with a right foot injury, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) December 18, 2022

Confirming Anthony Davis’ foot injury - course of next action still being determined, per sources. Obviously a big blow for a team that dug itself a 2-12 hole to start the year — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) December 18, 2022

According to Dave McMenamin and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Davis is still undergoing evaluations and is without a specific return timeline:

Davis underwent an MRI on Saturday after leaving Friday night’s victory over the Denver Nuggets and was still undergoing more evaluation Sunday with a specialist, sources said.

Davis exited Friday’s game against the Nuggets with the injury. He was evaluated on Saturday initially and was ruled out for Sunday’s game with “right foot soreness” and was set to be reevaluated on Sunday, leading to the latest reports.

It’s a brutal blow for the Lakers, who were riding Anthony Davis playing arguably the best basketball of his career. On the season, Davis is averaging 27.4 points, 12.1 rebounds and 2.1 blocks while shooting 59.3% from the field and 82.6% at the free throw line.

The Lakers, now, will face a huge uphill climb to remain competitive this season. It was something they struggled with even with Davis healthy and playing at a superb level. With him sidelined, things will get very, very, dicey for the Lakers.

Thomas Bryant’s recent strong play will become even more important. Damian Jones, who has been buried on the bench, could be in line for more playing time. Wenyen Gabriel’s impending return from injury will also be critical. It’s likely we see more minutes for LeBron James at center again this season, also. All of those, though, are imperfect solutions to the problem.

Could this lead to the Lakers being more willing to make a Russell Westbrook trade, specifically for Myles Turner and Buddy Hield? Or does it make the Lakers less willing to make a move with the season feeling more lost, now?

The Lakers, having missed the playoffs last season, are now set for a do-or-die moment this season in mid-December. It certainly feels like the season could be hanging in the balance based on what moves they do or do not make in the coming days and weeks.

