Anthony Davis out vs. Wizards with ‘right foot soreness’

With just under five minutes to go in the first quarter of Friday night’s matchup against the Denver Nuggets, Anthony Davis landed awkwardly after scoring over Nikola Jokic. After limping a bit while heading back up the floor, he played the rest of the first half, but the Lakers announced he would miss the rest of the game with what they would only call a “right foot injury.”

That is basically the same designation the team gave him on their injury report on Saturday, announcing that Davis would miss Sunday’s matchup with the Washington Wizards with what they are for now only calling “right foot soreness.”

This will be Davis’ fourth fully missed game of the season (he has left early against both the Cavaliers and Nuggets, however):

In addition to AD, Wenyen Gabriel and JTA also remain out tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/FfLJce0ciu — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) December 18, 2022

After the 126-108 Lakers win on Friday, head coach Darvin Ham said Davis would undergo further testing on Saturday. It is unknown what the results of those tests were after this fairly vague injury designation, and similarly unclear what Davis’ return-to-play timeline will be.

Darvin Ham termed Anthony Davis' injury a "foot issue." He said X-rays were administered at the arena tonight and that the team would have more information on Davis' injury tomorrow. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) December 17, 2022

For the less-squeamish among us, here is a link to the video showing the play where Davis was hurt.

Davis had scored 10 points on 4-7 shooting to go with 4 rebounds before exiting at halftime. This season he has averaged 28.1 points and 12.4 rebounds while shooting 59.3% from the field for the Lakers.

With Davis (and Wenyen Gabriel) out, expect reserve big men Thomas Bryant and Damian Jones to see an increase in minutes, as well as more potential LeBron James at center lineups like the Lakers ran with at times during the second half against Denver.

Now that he’s officially out against Washington, Davis’ next chances to return are against the Phoenix Suns on Monday — the second night of the team’s upcoming back-to-back — or against the Sacramento Kings on 12/21.

