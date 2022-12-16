Anthony Davis to get further testing after leaving Lakers vs. Nuggets with foot injury

With just under five minutes to go in the first quarter of Friday night’s matchup against the Denver Nuggets, Anthony Davis landed awkwardly after scoring over Nikola Jokic. After limping a bit while heading back up the floor, he played the rest of the first half, but the Lakers announced he would miss the rest of the game with what they would only call a “right foot injury.”

Soon afterward, Dave McMenamin of ESPN reported that Davis would undergo more evaluation on Saturday, something head coach Darvin Ham provided slightly more detail on after the 126-108 Lakers win:

A source familiar with Anthony Davis’ injury told ESPN the Lakers big man is experiencing discomfort in his right foot but there is hope Davis did not suffer anything severe. He will likely undergo an MRI for further evaluation — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) December 17, 2022

Darvin Ham termed Anthony Davis' injury a "foot issue." He said X-rays were administered at the arena tonight and that the team would have more information on Davis' injury tomorrow. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) December 17, 2022

For the less-squeamish among us, here is a link to the video showing the play where Davis was hurt.

Davis had scored 10 points on 4-7 shooting to go with 4 rebounds before exiting at halftime. This season he has averaged 28.1 points and 12.4 rebounds while shooting 59.3% from the field for the Lakers.

If Davis is forced to miss any time, expect reserve big men Thomas Bryant and Damian Jones to see an increase in minutes, as well as more potential LeBron James at center lineups like the Lakers ran with at times during the second half against Denver.

Regardless of the results of his tests, Davis won’t have long to rest before the Lakers play again. The team will host the Washington Wizards on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 6:30 p.m. PT. If Davis misses that one, his next chances to return would be against the Phoenix Suns the next night of the team’s upcoming back-to-back, or against the Sacramento Kings on 12/21.

This breaking news story will update with more information as it continues to develop.