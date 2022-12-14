Patrick Beverley already wants to head back to Minnesota

Nothing about Patrick Beverley’s tenure in Los Angeles has gone according to plan. While his value has always been what he brings to a locker room more than on the court itself, his play has been so dismal that it’s negated almost any other talents he may bring.

After Tuesday’s loss to Boston, Beverley is now shooting an icy 30.3/25.4/76 on the season despite playing 26.5 minutes per game. It’s a frustrating situation for all parties involved with the Lakers shopping him and Kendrick Nunn for trade and PatBev himself is eyeing his future destination.

In a piece by Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, Beverley is reportedly ready to return to the Timberwolves if he’s traded and bought out by that team.

Should Beverley ultimately get moved to a rebuilding situation like the Pistons, the grizzled guard has a desire to return to Minnesota, sources said, should he reach free agency via buyout.

Honestly, fair enough. I don’t think any Lakers fan particularly cares where he goes in the future, so long as he isn’t in purple and gold. It’s a marriage that had a rocky foundation with his jabs at the Lakers and Westbrook and has not had fruitful returns.

Ironically, it’s Westbrook’s improved play off the bench that made PatBev and Kendrick Nunn the more likely package to be dealt out, at least initially. And Nunn has PatBev to thank for taking the focus off his own poor play, even if he thinks it’s because he’s not getting playing time.

As it pertains to PatBev’s future, as an expiring contract and given his poor play, anyone trading for him is doing so because of his contract status and not because of his on-court production, certainly so this year. A buyout would be a highly likely outcome.

At this point, everyone may be cheering for him to head back to Minnesota and jump on scorer’s tables and celebrate with his honeymoon phase in Los Angeles long, long in the past.

