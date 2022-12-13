What else do LeBron James, Anthony Davis need to prove before Rob Pelinka gets them some help?

After a nearly made and-1, LeBron James leapt toward the front row of the Los Angeles crowd with unadulterated joy on his face.

The attendees were on their feet, and the most boisterous they’ve been all year after a spirited comeback saw the Lakers en route to what would have been arguably their best win of the season. For a brief moment, there was promise in the air. The Lakers could beat any team on any night, and were proving they may be closer to contention than we assumed.

Unfortunately, that glimmer dissipated. The rug was swiftly pulled out from underneath the team and the fanbase with every made Jayson Tatum jumper. Reality was back, and it was unforgiving. The Lakers would go on to lose their bout in overtime against their rivals, and dropped to 11-16 on the season.

There were many reasons why the team ultimately fell short against the Celtics, had the lead and also why they were behind on the scoreboard for a majority of the game as well.

Multiple things are going to be true when it comes to takeaways from a loss like Tuesday’s was. Hopefully the defeat will provide an opportunity to both learn and open the eyes of coaches, players and the front office alike when it comes to addressing their needs going forward. If not, then this was a gut punch will simply be in vain. This brings us to today's episode.

On this edition of Talk-O-Tuesday, hosts Alex Padilla and Alex Regla recapped the Lakers’ heartbreaking loss to the Celtics, and detailed how aspects like fatigue, shoddy crunch-time offense and the roster construction continue to burn the group.

The duo also discussed what is shaping up to be another difficult stretch of games, and gave their predictions on the week ahead.

You can listen to the full episode below, and to make sure you never miss a show, subscribe to the Silver Screen and Roll podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Podcasts.

And for a short-form recap pod, check out Lakers Lowdown, in which Anthony Irwin recaps the previous day’s news and gets you ready for the day ahead in LakerLand, every weekday morning on the Silver Screen & Roll Podcast feed.