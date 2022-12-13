Anthony Davis could be in line for big night against Celtics

The Boston Celtics will present a lot of matchup problems for the Lakers on Tuesday night, sporting a pair of elite wings in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown and the league’s best offense. But the Lakers have one very big advantage of their own in Anthony Davis that will be the target of tonight’s betting angle.

One of the safest bets this season figuratively and literally has been excellence on a game-to-game basis from AD. The only time he hasn’t performed in a game statistically for the Lakers was the game against Cleveland in which he was sick.

If you remove that one game from the equation, he is averaging 34.8 points, 15.2 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game dating back to Nov. 13, a span of a month now. He’s never had fewer than 25 points in a complete game in that span and at least 10 rebounds in each contest. In eight of those 11 games, he’s had at least two blocks.

So, basically, why not bet on what has largely been his baseline?

The Celtics are going to be without Robert Williams and Al Horford tonight and their center rotation will be some combination of Luke Kornet, Blake Griffin and Noah Vonleh when they aren’t playing small. It’s set up very nicely for AD to have a big game.

A parlay of at least 25 points, at least 11 rebounds and at least two blocks tonight has +190 odds with our friends over at DraftKings. It doesn’t feel particularly risky given what we’ve seen from AD over the last month and that’s not even taking into account how much he’ll be up for it in a rivalry game back home for the first time following a long road trip on Tuesday.

