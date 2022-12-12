Lakers reportedly discussed Evan Fournier, Cam Reddish trades with Knicks

The most glaring needs on the Lakers roster are both consistent 3-point shooting and size on the wing, two of the skillsets every team in the league is constantly searching for. While most teams are looking to add to their wing depth, the Lakers are simply looking for any semblance of wings to be the first on their roster.

That might explain the Lakers reported interest in both Evan Fournier and Cam Reddish. The pair have been made available in recent weeks for trade and, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Lakers have made contact with the Knicks about both of them.

They’ve also discussed concepts involving New York’s Cam Reddish and Evan Fournier, sources said.

On paper, both make sense for the Lakers considering their size and theoretical skillsets. Fournier is listed at 6’7” and Reddish at 6’8”. For comparison, the only Lakers listed 6’7” or above on the current roster are LeBron James, Wenyen Gabriel, Anthony Davis, Thomas Bryant and Damian Jones. Or, basically, no wings.

The problem comes when looking at their actual production this season. There’s a reason both are available for trade as Fournier is averaging 6.9 points on 33.3% 3-point shooting in 20 minutes per game across 13 games. Reddish’s struggles have been more consistent through his career and his stint in New York hasn’t been much different as he’s averaging 8.4 points on 30.4% 3-point shooting.

The other interesting aspect of this trade is how the Lakers would go about completing it. Russell Westbrook for both of these players is far too much incoming money for the Knicks. The alternative trade package of Kendrick Nunn, Patrick Beverley and picks isn’t enough money to make the trade legal, though it’s very close. But would the Lakers be interested in sending out that package for a pretty big risk.

The Knicks were willing to attach Reddish to Fournier in the past to make him a more appealing package, however much that would help. There’s also the potential of a third team getting involved, something the Lakers have discussed with the Knicks as well, reportedly, that could potentially take Fournier in the deal.

However the deal would come about, it appears evident the Lakers are attempting to address their need at wing in some capacity.

