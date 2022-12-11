Lakers make big strides during challenging road trip

Behind a late Austin Reaves 3-pointer and a pair of 30-point outings from LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers survived a late rally from the Pistons on Sunday afternoon to finish .500 on their road trip. It was a six-game slate that featured the highest highs of the season but still shows the team isn’t quite there yet.

On this week’s episode of “Can U Dig It,” a podcast by the Silver Screen & Roll network, Honi joins me to recap both the game that was and the road trip that was. The Lakers’ win over Detroit featured one of the best games that both LeBron and AD have played as a duo this season, but the team needed that late Reaves 3-pointer to seal the win.

It’s a microcosm of the road trip and season with the team relying heavily on its two superstars, who are playing at an elite level. But the rest of the pieces around them aren’t quite enough for the Lakers to be an elite team, which should serve as the impetus for the Lakers to make a move to surround their stars with more talent.

We give our feelings on the team’s road trip, whether we’re more optimistic about the team after it, Bojan Bogdanovic’s audition for the Lakers and a potential Kyle Kuzma reunion.

