LeBron James says he ‘trusts’ Austin Reaves after clutch 3-pointer vs. Pistons

Despite 30-point outings from both LeBron James and Anthony Davis, it was neither of them that hit the biggest shot of the game on Sunday afternoon. With the Pistons rallying late, James found Austin Reaves for the game-sealing 3-pointer in the closing seconds, putting the Lakers up five points with 12 seconds left.

Multiple times on Sunday, the Lakers looked primed to run away with the game before Detroit pulled it back. Bojan Bogdanovic was at the center of that comeback in the third quarter and, eventually, the Pistons made it a two-point game in the final 30 seconds.

But with the game on the line, a driving LeBron dished to Reaves in the corner to put the Lakers up two possessions, sealing the victory. Following the contest, LeBron spoke about the faith he has in Reaves despite it being just his second season.

LeBron on Austin Reaves, whom he found for a corner 3 in the final minute that sealed the win at Detroit:



“I trust him. I love what he brings to the table both offensively and defensively.” — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) December 12, 2022

The chemistry built between LeBron and Reaves has been evident and has also resulted in more playing time together. The only teammates to play alongside LeBron more than Reaves are Anthony Davis and Lonnie Walker.

It also helps that Reaves is no stranger to clutch shots even in his second season. He’s quickly gaining a reputation for his big shot ability.

Sunday is the latest addition to that growing montage and if LeBron continues to trust him, he’ll continue to get the opportunities.

