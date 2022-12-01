Lonnie Walker IV, Dennis Schröder questionable for Lakers vs. Bucks

After a brief stint with a largely healthy roster, the Lakers are back to uncertainty with the roster. Both Lonnie Walker IV — who was a late scratch for Wednesday’s game — and Dennis Schröder are listed as questionable for the team’s game against the Bucks on Friday.

As noted by Kyle Goon of The OC Register, Schröder and his wife are expecting a child in the coming days, putting his status in question likely by the minute for the foreseeable future. Walker IV, as mentioned, was scratched just before Wednesday’s win over Portland with the same left foot soreness that has him questionable for Friday.

The good news is that LeBron James and Anthony Davis remain probable to play on Friday as they also battle a myriad of injuries. Davis’ lower back tightness and James’ adductor strain have been injuries that have plagued them for chunks of the season and forced them to miss games.

However, neither injury seems to be serious enough at this point to cause them to miss games, short of them reaggravating during a game. The Lakers are going to need all the help they can get on Friday as Khris Middleton is expected to make his season debut, as reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN on Thursday.

ESPN Sources: Milwaukee Bucks All-Star forward Khris Middleton plans to make his season debut vs. the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday (ESPN, 7:30 PM ET). Middleton has been recovering from July surgery on his left wrist. The Bucks are 15-5, second in the East. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 1, 2022

Middleton will obviously be a huge factor in this one, even if he’s just beginning his season. For that sake alone, the Lakers will need to be at or as close to 100% as possible heading into this one as they kick off their lengthy road trip with a big game.

