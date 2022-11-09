Film Study: Troy Brown Jr. is an early silver lining for the Lakers

The Lakers are obviously struggling early in the season with a record of 2-8 through the first ten games, with a variety of reasons to blame for the early season woes; including the recent dip in defensive execution and effort that kept the team in games as they slogged through a historically bad shooting start to the season.

Not everything has been terrible, however. One — if not the most — encouraging sign from early in the season has been the play of wing Troy Brown Jr., who was signed over the summer and quickly was inserted into the starting lineup by head coach Darvin Ham.

Let's take a closer look at what he’s offering the team thus far.

Of course there’s no guarantee that Brown continues his stellar play, but the early returns are very encouraging, showcasing a profile that is not only unique for the team and badly needed, but a high priority across the league as a potential “3-and-D” wing.

The hope is as the team begins to normalize — whether that’s due to players returning from injury or illness, potential trades, and/or an increase in chemistry and cohesion for a new group of players and coaching staff — that Brown will only expand his game further as the season progresses. And, hopefully, as the team has more success.

Dr. Rajpal Brar, DPT has a doctorate in physical therapy from Northern Arizona University, is a youth basketball coach at the U12 level and runs his own in-person and online sports medicine and performance business, 3CB Performance, in West LA and Valencia, CA in which he further combines his movement expertise and fitness training. Combining his background in biomechanics, movement science, and learning science - he consults in a variety of sports including basketball on movement mechanics and skill acquisition. Brar is additionally training at UCLA’s mindful awareness research center (MARC and analyzes the Lakers from a skills & medical perspective for Silver Screen and Roll and on his own YouTube Channel. You can follow him on Twitter at @3cbPerformance.