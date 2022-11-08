LeBron James upgraded to probable vs. Clippers, Lonnie Walker questionable

The Lakers look set to welcome LeBron James to the lineup on Wednesday after he missed Monday’s game due to left foot soreness. Lonnie Walker IV (non-COVID illness) is questionable after also missing Monday’s game.

Patrick Beverley, who not only missed Monday’s game in Utah but Sunday’s game against the Cavs as well, will return to the lineup after dealing with a non-COVID illness as well. Anthony Davis is listed as probable with lower back tightness while Dennis Schroder and Thomas Bryant both remain out with thumb injuries.

Without James, Walker and Beverley on Monday, the Lakers dropped their third-straight game and eighth in their opening ten contests. All three have been regular starters for the Lakers through the opening weeks of the season, forcing a host of role changes.

Monday also marked the first back-to-back of the season, making it more interesting that LeBron sat. While he’s been dealing with an injury predating the back-to-back, LeBron and AD sitting on back-to-backs could be a recurring trend for the future. Ham has mentioned a desire to play the pair less this season, at least early in the year, though that could be a difficult task given the Lakers record so far.

Wednesday will also mark a run of more favorable opponents on the Lakers schedule after a daunting opening 10 games. While it’s not make or break time yet this season — obviously, since it’s November — things could get hairy very quickly if the team keeps trending in the direction it has. In that sense, getting James, Beverley and potentially Walker back would be big boosts for the purple and gold.

