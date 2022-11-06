What is wrong with the Lakers’ in third quarters this season?

The Lakers’ third-quarter struggles this season struck once again on Sunday as they watched a halftime lead completely disappear against the Cavaliers en route to their seventh loss of the season. While they’ve looked like a good team at times this season, those glimpses are often met and bested by stretches of poor play as well.

In this week’s episode of “Can U Dig It,” a podcast by the Silver Screen & Roll network, Honi and I react to the Lakers’ loss to Cleveland, their second of the weekend. After an extremely promising first quarter and first half overall, the Lakers threw it all away with a dismal third period and second half. What has led to their struggles and how do they overcome them?

Part of the issue in the past two games has been Anthony Davis’ lack of involvement in the offense in the second half. While he’s been impressive overall this year, he’s drifted from games in the last contests.

Meanwhile, Russell Westbrook continues to be as impressive off the bench. He’s fully embraced his new role and is flourishing in it, Sunday’s first half being the latest example of that. Does his recent strong play change anything about the trade market surrounding him and what the Lakers can get back?

We also talk about LeBron James’ up-and-down play, Troy Brown Jr., Kendrick Nunn and preview the game against Utah on Monday.

You can follow Jacob on Twitter at @JacobRude and you can follow Honi at @HoniAhm.