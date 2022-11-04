Ray Allen breaks down Matt Ryan’s clutch 3-pointer vs. Pelicans

It’s hard to imagine how much of a whirlwind life has been for Matt Ryan in the hours and days since his improbable shot for the Lakers on Wednesday. While fans of the purple and gold may have been familiar with him, a lot more people found out about him all at once.

Among those is one of the greatest 3-point shooters in NBA history, Ray Allen. Lakers fans are very aware of Allen’s prowess for shooting after multiple Finals match-ups with him, which should add some weight to his breakdown of Matt Ryan’s game-tying 3-pointer against the Pelicans, posted to the NBA’s Instagram on Friday.

Lost amidst everything about the moment itself is just how difficult that shot is. In effectively one motion, Ryan has to jump to catch the pass, land both in-bounds and behind the arc on the sideline and set his feet for the 3-pointer itself. And yet, he did it all seamlessly and squared his body to knock down the improbable shot.

I would have to imagine that while he hasn’t practiced that very specific scenario, Ryan probably has practiced a variation of that. The elite shooters that make it to the NBA have to be prepared for all sorts of situations. For example, JJ Redick spoke about practicing on corner 3-pointers on the run while falling out-of-bounds, which is effectively the shot Ryan had on Wednesday.

It adds to how remarkable the moment was for the Lakers and their fans and how incredibly tough a shot it was for Ryan. Hopefully, it’s the first of many memorable moments for Ryan in his Lakers career.

