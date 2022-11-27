Can the Lakers afford to keep waiting on a Buddy Hield, Myles Turner trade?

Winners of five of their last six games, the Lakers seem to have found their groove in the last few weeks heading into a clash with Indiana on Monday. LeBron James and Anthony Davis alternated incredible performances over the last four games and have the Lakers sitting at 7-11 after an 0-5 start to the season.

On this week’s episode of “Can U Dig It,” a podcast by the Silver Screen & Roll network, Alex Torres joins me to discuss a variety of things about the Lakers. First, we recap an eventful weekend in which the Lakers picked up a pair of wins over the Spurs in two very different games with one featuring blood and ejections.

Ultimately, the Lakers have won five of their last six games and are now inching closer to contention in the Western Conference. As teams continue to struggle around them, the gap has narrowed in the playoff race.

And with the Pacers the team visiting on Monday, the questions about whether they should move the draft picks for Buddy Hield and Myles Turner will come up once again. Considering how good the two are playing for Indiana and the wave of momentum the Lakers are riding, is the time now to pull off the trade?

