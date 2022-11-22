Can Anthony Davis continue hot streak against Suns?

First, I would like to address last week’s bet in which we properly targeted the Nets being very bad, but underestimated just how bad they were. Domantas Sabonis was on pace to hit the over on his rebounds prop, but the Kings winning by approximately 60 points throughout the contest meant he basically didn’t have to play in the second half.

The betting Gods owe us one (this is a horrible motto to live by when gambling). I will not be commenting further on the matter, nor will I be taking questions.

The good news is that the Lakers are back on the slate for Tuesday, giving us a much more familiar team to bet on...or against.

DraftKing odds

Anthony Davis’ red hot streak is a perfect area to target for this contest, but not for the obvious reasons. The only other Lakers to have at least 30 points and 15 rebounds for at least three straight games are Elgin Baylor and Shaquille O’Neal. While Baylor was an absolute marvel and accomplished that feat FIFTEEN separate times, Shaq only did it one other time in the more modern era of basketball.

Anthony Davis became the third Laker to have at least 3 straight games of 30 points and 15 rebounds, joining Shaq and Elgin Baylor.



Shaq did it two times, including a streak of 4 games. Elgin Baylor did it FIFTEEN separate times, including streaks of 10, 9 and 7 (twice) games — Jacob Rude (@JacobRude) November 22, 2022

In the 3-point era, the only players to have a streak of longer than three games of 30 points and 15 rebounds are Shaq, Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo. None have done it more than five games with Giannis being the only one to do that.

Basically, it’s asking a lot to expect AD to continue this streak. And if we lose a bet to a generational performance, I think Lakers fans will be content.

There isn’t a specific “Anthony Davis will not have 30 points and 15 rebounds” bet but you can piece it together. The points, though, are not the area we’re going to look at. In fact, AD has generally had really good results in the regular season against DeAndre Ayton and the Suns with the Lakers. In four contests against Ayton specifically, he’s averaging 27.8 points.

It’s the rebounds that could be the difference here. Over the last six games, all without Chris Paul, the Suns have been one of the very best rebounding teams in the league, ranking second in rebound percentage. And they’ve played some top centers in that stretch, including Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert, Bam Adebayo and Draymond Green.

The last part of our parlay is going to be blocks. He’s been elite defensively for much of this season and has recorded two blocks in seven of his 15 games this year. Against Ayton specifically, he’s had at least one block in every game and at least two in four of them.

So our final parlay is Anthony Davis with at least 25 points, under on 13.5 rebounds and at least two blocks, a parlay that comes out to +380 odds. We’re not even really betting on him to have a bad game, just not the arbitrary 30 points and 15 rebounds, really.

Our friends at DraftKings even helped us out by giving us a direct link to this parlay on the site to save you some time scrolling through individual parlays. Hopefully, we get our mojo back this week and if not, I’ll find someone else to blame again.

