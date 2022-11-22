NBPA announces return of 450 Gives: Info on the holiday event starting in Los Angeles on Black Friday

The National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) announced on Monday that it is officially bringing back its 450 Gives program for the holidays. Tipping off on Black Friday (Nov. 25) and running until Dec. 8, this year’s version will take place in Los Angeles after going to New York last year. The NBPA chose the launch date to highlight “Black-owned Friday,” which “reimagines Black Friday as a day to search, shop and support Black-owned businesses” and will feature giveaways from and promotion of such businesses as part of the events.

Those 14 days' worth of giveaways will take place both online at the NBPA’s giveaway portal and in person at various locations around the city, including right outside of Crypto.com Arena on a few nights when the Lakers and Clippers play, featuring appearances from NBA legends like Matt Barnes, Cuttino Mobley and others.

“Being able to receive gifts, the things that they’re doing, I wish I was a kid and I had something like this,” said Lakers guard Lonnie Walker in an appearance on the Silver Screen and Roll podcast to promote the NBPA’s partnership with SB Nation on this year’s event. “This is something that’s very genuine, it’s authentic and it’s very inspirational. This means a lot for the kids growing up.”

Here are all the details on the multi-week event, from the NBPA press release:

NEW YORK, NY, November 21, 2022 - The National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) today announced the return of its flagship holiday event NBPA 450 Gives, an experiential + digital activation showcasing the best gifts to give and receive. The NBPA will partner with different sponsors starting November 25 (Black Friday) through December 8 for 14-days of prizes and giveaways that fans can win. The traveling NBPA-branded holiday pop-up will begin its tour on “Black-owned Friday,” a term coined by Google, the tour’s day-one sponsor. Black-owned Friday, developed in partnership with the U.S. Black Chambers, Inc., reimagines Black Friday as a day to search, shop and support Black-owned businesses. “My wife and I are very passionate about creating opportunities for equitable outcomes for Black and Brown communities. Partnering with Google on their Black-owned Friday initiative really aligns with our mission as it encourages everyone to support Black-owned businesses during the holidays, as well as year-round,” said Google Player Ambassador Jrue Holiday. “I’m also especially excited that NBPA 450 Gives will be coming to Los Angeles this year, my hometown, to support local businesses and collaborate with some of the brands that we love as players.” The first stop of the pop-up will be Leimert Park where the NBPA is teaming up with the Leimert Park Neighborhood Association to host a holiday party on November 25, at which visitors can win prizes from local businesses such as Sole Folks and NBPA partners including figures from Hasbro’s Starting Lineup, Champion merchandise, and leather totes from T|W Tote, a female and Black-owned business. Alongside these local market giveaways at Leimert Park, the pop-up party will also feature a live DJ set, NBA 2K23 gaming stations, family photos with Black Santa, and a holiday stocking customization station. Through a partnership with Good360, a global leader in product philanthropy and purposeful giving, the NBPA will also give the first 100 families who visit the pop-up a holiday gift provided by the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. Additionally, in recognition of Google’s Black-owned Friday campaign and celebration of Black-owned businesses, the NBPA is once again partnering with Bifties, a Black, female-owned company that’s all about helping people “give b(l)ack,” to curate a gift box filled with items inspired by players’ passions. Fans can enter to win one of 50 gift boxes by visiting NBPA.com/450Gives on Friday, November 25. The traveling pop-up will make stops each day throughout Los Angeles, revealing new gifts fans can win from the NBPA and its participating partners. Prizes will include a trip for two to attend the next NBPA event during All-Star Weekend, Mitchell & Ness gift cards, prize packs from Jaylen Brown’s 7UICE, former player Lazar Hayward’s Nobelbrand and Al Harrington’s re+PLAY recovery line, along with digital gift cards from Champion, a virtual chocolate tasting with celebrity chocolatier Phillip Ashley, and a prize pack from SLAM Magazine. The pop-up will also make four stops near Crypto.com Arena on November 25, 27, 30, and December 3, featuring appearances by NBA Legends, including Cuttino Mobley and Matt Barnes. “We are very excited to bring NBPA 450 Gives to Los Angeles, tipping off the holiday season with an initiative that highlights our members’ commitment to giving back in action,” said Que Gaskins, President of THINK450, the innovation and partnership engine of the NBPA. “Our players are constantly finding new ways to engage with their communities, and this hybrid event allows us to support them by showcasing the businesses and brands they love. It also allows us to amplify their status as entrepreneurs, like our partnership with former NBPA member Baron Davis and his The Black Santa Co., whose mission to inspire the world through building diverse characters and contemporary storytelling reflects the cultural change we hope to see in the future.”

So whether you’re based in Los Angeles and want to find the NBPA pop-up bus, or just want to get updates on how to win the daily online giveaways, you can follow @TheNBPA, search the hashtag #NBPA450Gives, or visit NBPA.com/450Gives for updates.